UEFA has ruled that no games in any of its competitions can be played in the Transnistria region of Moldova, owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the security situation in the region.

The decision means that Moldovan champions FC Sheriff cannot play European matches in Tiraspol, the capital of Transnistria.

Transnistria is a breakaway region which has declared its independence, but is still internationally recognised as Moldovan territory.

It has close links to Russia, with Russian military personnel in the region - officially to keep the peace - and Russian the most common language.

Transnistria borders Ukraine and concern has been expressed both that Russia is using it as a base from which to attack to Ukraine, and also that it could seize the territory as it has much of eastern Ukraine.

In April and May, explosions in Transnistria were blamed on Ukraine by the separatist authorities, while Ukraine in turn pointed the finger at Russia.

The explosions sparked further concern that Transnistria would be drawn into Russia's war in Ukraine.

Moldovan champions FC Sheriff can no long play European games in Tiraspol ©Getty Images

Sheriff, who beat eventual winners Real Madrid in last season's UEFA Champions League group stage, have been invited to propose an alternative venue outside of Transnistria for their European games.

"The decision is based on considerations and the conclusions consistently drawn by agencies specialised in international political and strategic analysis, whose reports have been consulted by the UEFA administration, following the evaluation of the current situation in the region of Transnistria," UEFA said in a statement.

Sheriff are due to play Bosnian outfit Zrinjski in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

Should they win, their next opponents could be Belarusian champions Shakhtyor Soligorsk, who are also unable to play at home due to Belarus' support for the Russian invasion.

Russian clubs and national teams are banned from UEFA competitions because of the war in Ukraine,but those from Belarus can play abroad.

At least 4,662 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on February 24, the United Nations reports, but it believes the true figure is far higher.

More than 7.5 million people have fled the country, while the combined military death toll is thought to exceed 20,000.