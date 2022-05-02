UEFA has ruled that Russia cannot participate at the Women's EURO 2022 finals, with Portugal awarded their place at the tournament instead.

Following a meeting of UEFA’s Executive Committee today, it was announced that Russia will not feature in Group C of the tournament, due to be held in England between July 6 and 31.

Portugal, who were defeated by Russia in the playoffs, will take their place in the tournament.

The announcement came following on from UEFA's ruling in February that Russian teams and clubs cannot participate in UEFA competitions until further notice, in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Last month, Swedish Football Association President and UEFA first vice-president Karl-Erik Nilsson said the Swedish women's national team would refuse to face Russia if they were allowed to compete in the tournament, with the two nations drawn in the same group.

UEFA also ruled today that the Football Union of Russia’s bid to host either UEFA EURO 2028 or UEFA EURO 2032 was ineligible.

Russia cannot participate in qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup under the sanctions announced by UEFA today ©Getty Images

UEFA cited an article its bid regulations which states that bidders "shall ensure they do not act in a manner that could bring UEFA, the UEFA final or UEFA final phase, any other bidder, the bidding procedure, or European football into disrepute."

It appears that Russia will be unable to participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, as it was ruled that the country could not take part in European qualification for the tournament.

Russia had been due to feature in Group E alongside Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Malta and Azerbaijan.

They had not played any matches so far in the group due to their suspension, and will not play any further part, with their results considered null and void.

Russia were ruled out of participating in qualification for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship and the 2022-2023 Nations League, while no Russian club sides can participate in any UEFA club competitions during the 2022-2023 season - a decision that covers the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Youth League.

The country will also not be allowed to participate in the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2022 finals, due to be held in Portugal from July 1 to 3, and will be replaced there by Hungary, who finished behind Russia in Group One of the Main Round.

Finally, Russia were ruled out of the European qualification process for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024, and will be replaced in the Main Round group phase by Norway.