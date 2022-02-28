Russian national teams and clubs have been suspended from international football competitions "until further notice" in response to the invasion of Ukraine, while UEFA has ended its partnership with energy giant Gazprom.

Earlier today, the International Olympic Committee recommended that athletes from Russia and Belarus should be banned from all international sports events.

Global governing body FIFA had faced criticism after it yesterday stopped short of banning Russia from international tournaments, including this year's men's World Cup in Qatar.

Today's measures would prevent Russia's men's team from playing next month's FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final against Poland and ban the country from the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 in England.

"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters," a joint statement read.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine.

"Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

UEFA also confirmed that it has terminated its lucrative sponsorship agreement with Russian multinational company Gazprom.

The existing deal had been due to run until 2024.

Russia's World Cup qualifying playoff opponents Poland were among the countries who declared they would not play the Russian national team after yesterday's "immediate first sanctions" from FIFA ©Getty Images

UEFA had already stripped Saint Petersburg of hosting this year's men's Champions League final, with the biggest match in men's European club football moved from the Krestovsky Stadium -sponsored by Gazprom - to the Stade de France in Paris.

FIFA introduced "immediate first measures" yesterday which included forcing Russia's national teams to compete under the Football Union of Russia (RFU) banner, banning the country's name, flag and anthem from all matches and requiring all home matches to be played at a neutral venue without spectators.

However, the refusal to expel Russia from international competitions faced a backlash, with several FIFA Member Associations declaring that they would not play any match against the RFU.

Poland had been due to travel to Russia for a World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final on March 24, but Cezary Kulesza - President of its Football Association - blasted FIFA's decision as "totally unacceptable.

The Polish Football Association (PZPN) doubled down on its refusal to play any match against a Russian national side, and insisted FIFA must expel the country from qualifying for the World Cup.

The PZPN and the equivalent bodies in Sweden and Czech Republic - who are due to meet in the other semi-final in path B of the World Cup qualifying playoffs in Europe - had all said they would not play Russia at any venue.

The English Football Association was among the numerous national organisations who adopted a similar stance, proclaiming "we won't play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future".

England is set to hold the Women's Euro 2022 in July, a tournament for which Russia qualified for in April last year.

FIFA and UEFA's ruling prohibits the RFU from competing in Group C alongside The Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.

Russia has qualified for the Women's Euro 2022, but is prohibited from competing in the tournament in England under FIFA and UEFA's ruling ©Getty Images

The RFU said it "categorically disagrees" with the verdict and "reserve the right to challenge the decision of FIFA and UEFA in accordance with international sports law".

"We believe that this decision is contrary to the norms and principles of international competition, as well as the spirit of sports," the RFU commented.

"It has an obvious discriminatory character and harms a huge number of athletes, coaches, employees of clubs and national teams, and most importantly, millions of Russian and foreign fans, whose interests international sports organisations must protect in the first place."

Russia staged the last edition of the men's FIFA World Cup in 2018.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was awarded the Order of Friendship by Russian President Vladimir Putin a year later, but did not say on Thursday (February 24) whether he would keep the honour.

Spartak Moscow were due to face RB Leipzig in next month's UEFA Europa League round of 16, but the Russian outfit have been removed from the competition as part of the measures.

Russia has faced widespread international condemnation for its military offensive on Ukraine launched last Thursday.

Ukraine's Health Ministry reported yesterday that 352 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the attack, and it is estimated that more than half a million people have fled.

Multiple casualties have been reported from Russia's missile strike on Ukraine's second city Kharkiv today, while air raid sirens have been heard in the capital Kyiv.

Russia's advance has faced fierce resistance in Ukraine.

A first round of talks between representatives from both countries were held today.