Grace Reid will be looking to win consecutive Commonwealth Games golds ©Getty Images

Experienced diver Grace Reid has been selected as part of Scotland's 31-strong aquatics team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

Set to appear at her fourth Games, Reid will have the chance to defend the one metre springboard title she won at Gold Coast 2018, which was the nation's first diving gold for six decades and first ever for a female.

Bronze medallist James Heatly and Gemma McArthur will also represent Scotland in diving for a second time, alongside four debutants in Ross Beattie, Cameron Gammage, Clara Kerr and Angus Menmuir. 

Ross Murdoch, who has picked up a gold, bronze and silver medal over the last two Games, will lead the 24 swimmers in Birmingham with six-time Gold Coast 2018 medallist Duncan Scott, who has been selected despite pulling out of the upcoming World Championships. 

Mark Szaranek and Stephen Milne, who also won silver and bronze medals four years ago, are also set to compete, as is Craig McNally, who will continue his record of appearing at every Games since Delhi 2010. 

Lucy Hope, Cassie Wild-Richards and Keanna MacInnes all represent Scotland in the pool once more at the Games.

Swimmers making their debuts in Birmingham include 16-year-old Holly McGill, Craig Benson, Tain Bruce, Evie Davis and Scott Gibson.

Archie Goodburn, Kara Hanlon, Evan Jones, Emma Russell, Katie Shanahan and Martyn Walton will also be part of the team.

Duncan Scott won six medals at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
Duncan Scott won six medals at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

In the Para events, Olympic bronze medallist Toni Shaw will be competing at her second Games, while Abby Kane, Oliver Carter, Sam Downie and butterfly S12 world champion Stephen Clegg all make their debuts.


"I'm delighted with the make up of the aquatics team selected to compete for Team Scotland in Birmingham," said aquatics team leader Ally Whike.

"With 60 per cent of them competing at the Games for the first time, there is an excellent blend of newcomers and experienced campaigners. 

"The competition in Birmingham will be world class and we know that the athletes are looking forward to the challenge and will be focusing on giving their best performance of the season when it counts."

Eleven of Scotland's 44 total medals at Gold Coast 2018 were in either swimming or diving.

The Swimming and Para-swimming competitions are due to run from July 29 to August 3 and diving from August 4 to 8, at the newly-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre.