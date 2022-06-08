Scotland has selected 50 athletes across seven sports to mark 50 days until the opening of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, including gold medal-winning judokas.

Along with judo, athletes in badminton, boxing, netball, Para-powerlifting, squash and triathlon were officially picked.

Sarah Adlington and Chris Sherrington, who both won judo gold at Glasgow 2014, lead a team of 11 judokas selected for the Games, with the other nine set to make their debuts.

Kirsty Gilmour is one of Scotland's best hopes for a gold medal, with the badminton player set to return for her fourth Games.

Gilmour claimed silver in 2014 and bronze in 2018 in the women's singles and is a four-time European medallist.

Fellow European medallists Alex Dunn and Adam Hall - who took men's doubles silver at the European Championships - are included, while Julie MacPherson and Eleanor O'Donnell return for their second Games.

Scotland's first World Boxing Championships medallist Reese Lynch is part of an eight-strong team picked that also includes 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games medallist Sam Hickey, who claimed the country's first European medal for 16 years having claimed bronze in Armenia last week.

Reese Lynch is one of Scotland's top prospects in boxing ©IBA

Para-powerlifter Micky Yule is to compete at his third Games and will look to add a medal to his Paralympic bronze won last year at Tokyo 2020.

Greg Lobban is the standout Scot in squash as the world number 32 and is to be joined by Alan Clyne, who is ready to make his fourth Games appearance.

Lisa Aitken, Georgia Adderley, Rory Stewart and Douglas Kempsell are also on the squad, with the latter three making their debuts.

Seven of the 12 members of the netball squad are to make their debuts in Birmingham, but captain Claire Maxwell and Lynsey Gallagher are to compete at their third Games, aiming to improve on ninth at Gold Coast 2018.

Beth Potter is Scotland's main star in triathlon after a breakthrough during the COVID-19 pandemic and is to be joined by others officially selected.

Grant Sheldon is to compete at his third Games, while Alison Peasgood, Cameron Main and Sophia Green are all involved too.

Beth Potter leads the triathlon team for Scotland ©Getty Images

Bronze medallist from 2018 Marc Austin retired in 2020 due to a heart condition, meaning Sheldon moves into the position as top men's triathlete.

"I am delighted to welcome another 50 athletes to Team Scotland, taking our total selected so far to 119," said Team Scotland Chef de Mission Elinor Middlemiss.

"What a special way to mark 50 days to go to the Games.

"It is a real honour to represent Scotland and I am really pleased for the athletes who have been selected.

"There is a real depth of experience and potential in this squad, and I have no doubt that our more experienced members of the team will actively support those who are making their Games debut.

"The excitement for Birmingham 2022 is now really starting to build and I am really looking forward to watching our athletes in action this summer and hearing the roar of support from our fans in the stands."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.

Scotland finished eighth on the medals table at Gold Coast 2018.