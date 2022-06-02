Scottish cycling star Katie Archibald has sustained ligament damage to both ankles after being hit by a car, casting doubt over her participation at this year’s Commonwealth Games in English city Birmingham.

The double Olympic champion for Britain revealed in a post on social media that she went "flying over the bonnet of a 4x4" after being struck by the vehicle when riding her bike.

Archibald said she had suffered "grade two" ligament damage to her left ankle and a "grade one" injury to her right but was happy to "have avoided another serious concussion".

The post on Instagram also included a picture of Archibald with a brace on her left leg but she insisted "the only thing broken is my bike".

Her injuries come a little more than 50 days until Birmingham is due to stage the Commonwealth Games, where Archibald will be hoping to defend her individual pursuit title.

Archibald's preparations for the Games had already been hit by a fractured collarbone and concussion sustained at an International Cycling Union Track Cycling World Cup event in Glasgow in Scotland last month.

The 28-year-old, who claimed Olympic golds in team pursuit at Rio 2016 and madison at Tokyo 2020, was last week named in Scotland’s cycling squad for Birmingham 2022, but her hopes of competing now look in jeopardy.

"Last Sunday I went flying over the bonnet of a 4x4," Archibald wrote on Instagram.





"Can't say I'm loving 2022.

"Lovely clear day but the driver who turned into me while I was riding past a T junction didn't see me.

"The ligaments in both my ankles aren't happy (grade 1 unhappiness in my right ankle and grade 2 unhappiness in my left) but are all still attached, and the only thing broken is my bike.

"We also think I've avoided another serious concussion, and the 3.5 ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived, so celebrations are in order for that.

"Life is long.

"That's my update.

"Promise we'll be back to good news the next time I post; these ones are getting boring."

Archibald has the full collection of Commonwealth Games medals, earning points race bronze at Glasgow 2014 followed by points race silver and individual pursuit gold at Gold Coast 2018.

She is also the reigning world champion in omnium and holds the European titles in scratch, omnium and madison.

Her brother John has also been selected in the Scottish team for Birmingham 2022.