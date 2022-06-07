Glasgow 2014 silver medallist Frank Baines and Gold Coast 2018 bronze medallist Hamish Carter are the top names selected to represent Scotland in gymnastics, with its team being announced for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Baines, who turns 27 next month, has came out of retirement to compete at his third Games and will be joined by bronze medallists Carter and David Weir in the men's artistic gymnastics.

"After Gold Coast I actually made the decision to retire and had stopped training," said Baines.

"However, when lockdown restrictions were lifted in 2020, I was seeing the guys I'd been to Australia with getting back into training and I realised how much I missed being part of that team.

"My shoulders have probably got one more Games in them so I wanted to take another crack at it.

"The Team Scotland squad is so strong for 2022, there's a great environment and everyone is so supportive.

"There's such a supportive environment between all the sports, athletes, and officials.

"It's a real family environment and I'm delighted to be part of that again."

Hamish Carter will look to win back-to-back Commonwealth Games medals ©Getty Images

Current Scottish champion Pavel Karnejenko and Cameron Lynn complete the men's team.

Two-time Scottish champion Shannon Archer returns in women's artistic gymnastics after making her Commonwealth Games debut four years ago.

Her best performances at Gold Coast 2018 were fifth in the vault final and 10th in the individual all-around event.

Completing the line-up is Louise Christie in rhythmic gymnastics, who claimed silver at the British Championships.

Gymnastics competition is scheduled to take place at Arena Birmingham from July 29 to August 2, with the Commonwealth Games set between July 28 and August 8.

Scotland are sixth on the gymnastics all-time list at the Commonwealth Games with a total of 12 medals, including three gold, two of which came at Glasgow 2014.



