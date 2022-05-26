Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Katie Archibald and Paralympic champion Neil Fachie headline Scotland's cycling team selected for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Archibald triumphed in the women's madison at last year's Olympics, also helping Britain to silver in the team pursuit.

She is the defending Commonwealth Games champion in the individual pursuit, reigning world champion in the omnium and the current European champion in the scratch, omnium and madison.

Her brother John Archibald has also been named in the team alongside Kyle Gordon and Mark Stewart in the endurance events, with the siblings becoming the first brother and sister to medal for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games courtesy of his individual pursuit silver at Gold Coast 2018.

Archibald's team-mate in the women's team pursuit at Tokyo 2020, Neah Evans, features in Scotland's team for Birmingham 2022, having won a scratch race silver and points race bronze at Gold Coast 2018.

Jack Carlin enters the Scottish team having earned men's team sprint silver and individual sprint bronze at Tokyo 2020, and is aiming to build on his silver at the last Commonwealth Games in the sprint.

Finn Crockett, Sean Flynn, Anna Shackley, Isla Short and Charlie Aldridge are also set to represent Scotland at the Games, while Lauren Bell, Iona Moir and Lusia Steele are due to comprise a women's team sprint squad.

Scottish Cycling performance director David Somerville said the team represented "an amazing mix of youth and experience" ©Jeff Holmes/Team Scotland

Fachie arrives at Birmingham 2022 having regained his men's time trial B track cycling title at Tokyo 2020.

The 38-year-old claimed gold in that event at London 2012, before having to settle for a silver at Rio 2016.

He is the defending men's tandem 1 kilometre time trial B and tandem sprint B Commonwealth Games champion.

Aileen McGlynn has won three track cycling gold medals at the Paralympic Games dating back to Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, and is seeking a maiden Commonwealth Games title having previously earned silvers and bronzes at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

Another notable name in the Scottish squad is Libby Clegg.

She is a two-time Paralympic gold medallist in athletics and a former Commonwealth Games champion in the women's 100 metres T12 from Glasgow 2014, and took up Para cycling after Tokyo 2020.

Lewis Stewart, Jenny Holl and Ellie Stone are set to serve as pilots for Fachie, McGlynn and Clegg at Birmingham 2022.

Three-time Paralympic champion Aileen McGlynn is bidding for a first Commonwealth Games gold medal ©Jeff Holmes/Team Scotland

Cycling was Scotland's most successful sport at Gold Coast 2018, where it won four golds, four silvers and two bronzes.

Scottish Cycling performance director David Somerville is hopeful of further success at Birmingham 2022.

"Our 2018 team set the bar very high, winning 10 medals, four of which were gold, but I have every confidence in the calibre and character of the team we have been able to pick this time around," Somerville commented.

"From household names to Commonwealth Games debutants, we have an amazing mix of youth and experience, who are all equally hungry to leave their mark in Birmingham.

"COVID has taught us a lot, but one thing it has only reinforced is our athletes desire to represent Scotland.

"We will now go about our preparations over the next two months with laser-like focus and I look forward to seeing this team compete with pride and passion in Birmingham."

Track cycling and Para cycling at Birmingham 2022 is scheduled for July 29 until August 1, followed by mountain bike events on August 3, the time trial on August 4 and road race on August 7.