Steph Davis competed for Britain in the women's marathon in Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Scottish marathon runner Steph Davis is set to feature at her first Commonwealth Games, having secured her place in the women's event at Birmingham 2022.

Davis represented Britain in the marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, placing 39th with a time of 2hrs 36min 33sec in Sapporo.

That came just three years after she ran a marathon for the first time.

Birmingham 2022 is due to mark Davis' first major marathon since the Games in the Japanese capital, and the London-based athlete is excited at the prospect of competing in the English city.

"I am delighted to be selected for the Commonwealth Games but also for my first outing for Team Scotland," Davis said.

"My last major marathon was at the Olympic Games in Japan last year, which was an incredible experience.

"But due to COVID we had to travel solo, so I am excited that my next major competition will be closer to home so my family and friends can watch roadside and soak it all in with me.

Scotland placed eighth on the medals table at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
"I have been training at home for the last couple of months and I’m really looking forward to building the volume and intensity over the next 14 weeks with my new coach Tim George.

Scotland's Chef de Mission Elinor Middlemiss welcomed Davis to Scotland's team for the Commonwealth Games.

"I am delighted for Steph that she has been selected to represent Scotland at Birmingham 2022," she commented.

"Steph had a really good run in Tokyo under tough conditions and I am looking forward to seeing her compete on the road this summer."

The marathon events at Birmingham 2022 are scheduled for July 30, with the route set to feature two laps of an 18 kilometres route starting in Smithfield and completed by a 6.2km section through the city centre.

Scotland ranked eighth on the medals table at Gold Coast 2018 with nine golds, 13 silvers and 22 bronzes.