Panam Sports President Neven Ilic visited for the first time the construction of the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games Village alongside the President of the Chilean Olympic Committee (COCH) Miguel Ángel Mujica.

The purpose of the visit was to view progress on the construction work of 1,355 apartments including 320 accessible apartments, located in the community of Cerrillos, where buildings between six and 13 floors high are set to house more than 6,500 athletes and Para athletes in October and November next year.

Since the lifting of the first stone three months ago, 10 out of 17 towers are already showing significant progress with several floors, with one of the buildings reaching its tenth floor.

"It is extremely satisfactory to know we are working well, in accordance with what the construction companies comment," said Mujica.

"The progress developed in February and March is important.

"This is progress that shows and are meaningful.

"The work is progressing very well.

"We have to continue forward, because we can’t lose a single day."





The housing complex will also serve as a cultural, social and sports exchange location for the participants.

President Neven Ilic described the experience the competitors will have when the Village opens its doors.

"When athletes are in the Village, there is a very special vibe that makes them proud, happy to be representing their country and give it their all to obtain a good result," said Ilic.

"So, the ambience that is lived in this location is wonderful and it is the biggest memory the athletes take with them from these kind of events."

According to Chile President Sebastian Píñera, the Village will convert into social housing after the Games.

Members from the infrastructure division of the Ministry of Sports and the National Institute of Sports, led by Bernardo Santander, also participated in the event as well as architects Max Sánchez, manager of infrastructure, and Margarita Troncoso, head of village operations.

The 2023 Pan American Games are scheduled to be held from October 20 to November 5, with the 2023 Parapan American Games set to follow from November 17 to 26.

Both events will be expecting to welcome around 9,000 athletes from 41 different countries.