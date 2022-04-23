The Organising Committee of the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games has launched its education programme in the build-up to next year’s event.

The programme was launched at Carmela Silva Donoso School in Ñuñoa in the presence of Sports Minister Alexandra Benado, education subsecretary Nicolas Cataldo, Ñuñoa Mayor Emilia Ríos and Santiago 2023 chief executive Gianna Cunazza.

Benado, who is also the President of the Santiago 2023 Organising Committee, said she "believes firmly in the social role that sport has within communities."

"These Games are a unique opportunity to strengthen this role, and for the corporation it is very important to have an education programme that focuses on the inclusive formation of teachers and children, which will allow the programme to have a positive impact throughout the Games," Benado said.

"The programme seeks to educate about sport as a tool for sustainable, inclusive and wide development of educational communities, that includes parents, caretakers and students.

"The objective is to reach them all in the different regions of Chile so schools may count on this new educational material that gives them tools for a renewed focus on sport."

Several Chilean athletes - weightlifter María Fernanda Valdés, wrestler Yasmani Acosta, karateka Carol de la Paz, Para cyclist Adolfo Almarza and Para badminton players Jaime Aránguiz, Constancio Cancino and Patrício Echeverría - all participated in the activity.

The registration of volunteer teachers for the education programme took place, while students at the Carmela Silva Donoso School took part in sporting activities including football.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games are scheduled to take place between October 20 and November 5, with the Parapan American Games due to follow between November 17 and 26.

Around 9,000 athletes from 41 countries are due to compete across the two multi-sport events.