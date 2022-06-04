Gold Coast 2018 gold medallists Rebecca Van Asch, Natasha Van Eldik, Aaron Wilson, Jake Fehlberg and director Grant Fehlberg headline the 18-strong Australian team for the bowls and Para bowls competitions at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Van Asch triumphed in the women's triples and fours at her home Games four years ago, lining up alongside Van Eldik.

She described her double success at Gold Coast 2018 as "an incredible moment", and the prospect of competing at Birmingham 2022 as "the highest honour".

For Van Eldik, her two golds represented her first Commonwealth medals, having placed fourth in the women's pairs at Delhi 2010 and reaching the quarter-finals in the same event at Glasgow 2014.

Melbourne 2006 pairs gold medallist Lynsey Clarke is set to return for a fourth Games having represented her country on more than 400 occasions, with debutants Kristina Krstic and Ellen Ryan completing the women's lawn bowls line-up for Australia.

Wilson claimed a men's singles victory at Gold Coast 2018.

He is set to feature alongside three-time Commonwealth Games medallist Barrie Lester, and debutants Carl Healey, Ben Twist and Corey Wedlock.

Rebecca Van Asch, left, and Natasha Van Eldik, right, won two gold medals each at Gold Coast 2018 for Australia ©Getty Images

Jake Fehlberg, directed by his father Grant, triumphed in the B2/B3 mixed pairs Para bowls event four years ago, and is bidding for further success in Birmingham.

He is looking forward to competing with his father again.

"For dad and me, winning gold on the Gold Coast with Lynne [Seymour] and Bob [Seymour] was an awesome experience," he reflected.

"It is great to be heading to our second Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and it’s pretty cool to be going to the Games and experiencing it all with dad.

"I’m excited to be playing with Helen [Boardman] and Peter [Doherty] and hope we can bring home the gold in Birmingham."

Debutants Damien Delgado and Chris Flavel, as well as director Peter Doherty, have also been named to feature in Australia's men's Para bowls team.

The women's Para bowls squad is comprised of three athletes set for their first appearance at the Games - Helen Boardman, Serena Bonnell and Cheryl Lindfield.

Australia's Chef de Mission Petria Thomas believes the team is well-positioned to succeed at Birmingham 2022.

Jake Fehlberg, left, claimed B2/B3 mixed pairs gold four years ago, and is bidding for further Para lawn bowls success for Australia ©Getty Images

"Their selection to the Australian team is a testament to and a result of their hard work and commitment to their sport," Thomas said.

"It is an exciting mix of defending gold medal champions, returning alumni and debutants.

"The preparation for the lawn bowls team has come down to replicating almost the exact green conditions they will be playing on at Leamington Spa, giving our Jackaroos the best chance to be bold, brave and brilliant in Birmingham."

Lawn bowls has featured at every Commonwealth Games since the inaugural edition in 1930, with the exception of Kingston 1966.

A record 11 medal events feature on the programme at Birmingham 2022, with Australia looking to end its record of having never won a gold in the sport in England, Wales or Scotland.

It won five of the 10 golds on offer at Gold Coast 2018.

Lawn bowls at Birmingham 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 29 to August 6 in Leamington Spa's Victoria Park.