Six Tokyo 2020 individual Olympic medallists have been selected in Australia's 46-member swimming team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Shayna Jack has also had her presence in the squad confirmed following a return from a two-year doping ban, with pop star Cody Simpson also granted a place.

Ariarne Titmus won women's 200 metres and 400m freestyle gold in the Japanese capital last year, as well as silver in the 800m freestyle.

She is set to defend Commonwealth Games titles in the 400m and 800m freestyle earned at Gold Coast 2018, where she additionally helped Australia to 4x200m freestyle relay gold.

Titmus swam a world record of 3min 56.40sec in the 400m freestyle at the Australian Championships yesterday.

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Emma McKeon, the women's 50m and 100m freestyle champion at Tokyo 2020, is bidding to add to her eight Commonwealth Games victories.

McKeon, who turns 28 tomorrow, claimed 100m butterfly gold and contributed to three relay triumphs at Gold Coast 2018.

Women's 100m backstroke world record-holder Kaylee McKeown is bidding for a maiden Commonwealth Games medal.

Shayna Jack has returned from a two-year doping ban, and is set to feature for Australia at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

She took 100m and 200m backstroke and 4x100m medley relay gold at Tokyo 2020.

Tokyo 2020 men's 100m freestyle silver medallist Kyle Chalmers, who won that event at Rio 2016, is due to defend his 200m freestyle title at Birmingham 2022.

Men's 200m breaststroke Olympic champion and world record-holder Zac Stubblety-Cook, and Tokyo 2020 men's 400m individual medley Brendon Smith also feature in Australia's squad.

Pop star Simpson swam 51.96sec in the men's 100m butterfly at the Australian Championships and has booked his place on the team.

Now 25, Simpson had spent a decade away from swimming to focus on his music career before returning to the sport 18 months ago.

Jack contributed to a 4x100m freestyle gold at Gold Coast 2018.

However, she was later suspended for four years after a sample she provided in an out-of-competition test in June 2019 was found to have contained ligandrol, a banned selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) which can stimulate muscle growth.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) halved the ban when it ruled she had not intentionally taken a prohibited substance.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and Sport Integrity Australia appealed against that, seeking reinstatement of a longer sentence, but the CAS threw out those appeals in September 2021, freeing Jack to resume her competitive swimming career.

Jack has consistently protested her innocence and at one stage claimed that cross-contamination could have caused her positive drugs test.

Australia's Chef de Mission Petria Thomas, a nine-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist in swimming, paid tribute to the standard of the country's team for Birmingham 2022.

"This is an exceptional line-up of athletes, reflecting the high standard of swim talent we have in Australia right now," Thomas said.

"The incredible results at the National Championships will send a strong message to the Commonwealth that our Aussie athletes are the ones to watch.

"I know all team members will embrace our mantra of 'Greater Together' and strive to be bold, brave and brilliant in Birmingham."

The 46-member swimming team joins the 27 athletes already selected to compete in Para swimming competitions at Birmingham 2022.

The 54 swimming and Para swimming events at Birmingham 2022 are scheduled for July 29 to August 3 at the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre.