Rosemaree Rixon and her two daughters, Connie-Leigh and Rebecca, winners of a Commonwealth Games bronze medal at Gold Coast 2018, have been named in Malta's women's four bowls team at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

The Rixon family will once again lead Malta's Commonwealth Games bowls medal hopes after being named as three-quarters of the women’s four team at Birmingham 2022.

The 55-year-old Rosemaree Rixon and her two daughters, Connie-Leigh and Rebecca, will return to the rink following their bronze medal at Gold Coast 2018.

It was only Malta’s fifth Commonwealth Games medal since the country’s debut at Cardiff 1956, and their first in a sport other than shooting.

The Rixons will be joined at Birmingham 2022 by newcomer Irene Attard for tournament scheduled to take place at Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa between July 29 and August 6. 

Four years ago, when Sharon Callus completed the team, they clinched the bronze medal by beating Canada 17-8 in the playoff after being beaten by South Africa in the semi-final.

Sisters Connie-Leigh, 24, and Rebecca, 21, will also compete in the ladies’ pairs.

The men’s fours team will be headed by the most experienced player Shaun Parnis, who will be making his fourth Commonwealth Games appearance having previously represented Malta at Melbourne 2006, Delhi 2010 and Gold Coast 2018.

Shaun Parnis will be making his fourth Commonwealth Games appearance for Malta at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
Shaun Parnis will be making his fourth Commonwealth Games appearance for Malta at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Four years ago, he and partner Brendan Aquilina reached the semi-finals of the pairs, losing to Scotland 18-8 in the semi-finals.

They then lost the bronze-medal playoff 17-11 to the Cook Islands.

For Birmingham 2022, Parnis will be joined in the fours by Mark Malogorski and newcomers Troy Lorimer and Peter Ellul.

The men will also compete in the men's triples event.

"The selection for lawn bowls contingent brings together a team that has provided excellent results for Malta in the past," Maltese Olympic Committee President Julian Pace Bonello said.

"Their combined experience will definitely be an asset to Malta’s performance in Birmingham."

The Games are due to open on July 28 and close on August 8.