Divers Sam Fricker and NIkita Hains wear suits bearing the "Unity" symbol for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Australia’s swimmers are to wear 100 per cent chlorine-resistant race suits at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The swimmers' racing uniforms feature the traditional Australian green, but the divers will wear costumes which feature the "Unity" symbol, which was designed by indigenous artist Jenna Lee as part of the Gold Coast 2018 Reconciliation Action Plan.

The suits are made by Speedo which has supplied Australian Commonwealth Games teams since the 1958 event in Cardiff, when Australia won all but one of the men’s swimming events and four gold medals in women’s competition.

Competition wear features "Fastskin Pure Intent" and "Fastskin Pure Valor" technology plus "Eco Endurance+" fabric made from recycled plastics and which is 100 per cent chlorine resistant.

"Speedo has been a long-time supplier and partner of Australian Commonwealth Games teams and athletes because they are trusted and give the athletes the best swimwear there is," Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips said.

"We’ve no doubt the athletes will be bold in Birmingham and will perform with pride in their green and gold Speedo swimmers."

The Australians have named a swimming team of 73, a line-up which includes 27 Para swimmers.

At the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Australia won 28 gold medals in swimming and a further three in diving.

Competition at Birmingham 2022 will be in the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre beginning on July 29. 