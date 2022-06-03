Rehearsals for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony have started ©Birmingham 2022

The rehearsals for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony have started prior to the event, scheduled to open on July 28 at the Alexander Stadium.

Steven Knight, the writer and creator of British Birmingham-based drama Peaky Blinders, will lead the creative team.

A thousand people are to be part of a choir as part of the showcase, with more than 1,700 auditioning for the Opening Ceremony back in March.

Chief choreographer Corey Baker, and members of the creative team - such as artistic director Iqbal Khan and writer Maeve Clarke - are the main figures overseeing the rehearsals.

Another 205 production volunteers and 30 professional staff have been making more than 3,500 costumes since the start of the year, with these being donated to local schools, colleges, theatre groups and museums after the Games.

Birmingham 2022's Opening Ceremony volunteers are practising in the build-up to the ceremony, scheduled to be held on July 28 ©Getty Images
Two-time British Academy of Film and Television Arts award winner Hamish Hamilton is to be broadcast director.

He has directed the Super Bowl halftime show annually since 2010 and has worked with musicians Mariah Carey, Eminem, Madonna, The Who, and U2.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to open on July 28, with the Closing Ceremony set for August 8.