Garry Hood is set to return to the Commonwealth Games after 28 years as a part of the Scottish Para lawn bowls team.

The 61-year-old has battled against serious illness since September 2015 when Guillain-Barré syndrome, a very rare and serious condition that affects the nervous system, as well as Lyme disease, which was believed to have been contracted from an infected tick bite.

Hood previously competed in the men’s fours event at Victoria 1994 where he finished seventh and played alongside the Scotland’s two-time Commonwealth Games champion Willie Wood.

"When I got the phone call to tell me I was on the team, I could have cried," he said.

"Five years ago I thought I would never walk again, so it’s hard to describe.

"I look back at where I’ve been, the bad days, 11 months in hospital, paralysed for most of it and you would never believe you’re even going to be considered to play at the top level in the game again.

"It’s been a lot of hard work, frustration, pain, but I’m delighted the hard work’s paid off.

"After about a year I started to realise that I was getting back to what I had been and I realised how fortunate I am, having been a bowler, to be able to carry on. It’s been a great motivator and help for me.

"To go from being more worried about falling on the green, to being selected for the Home Nations where we went undefeated in the Pairs, to being selected for Team Scotland, I just can’t believe it."

Scotland have named their Para lawn bowls team for Birmingham 2022 as they seek to return to the podium after failing to win a medal at Gold Coast 2018 ©Team Scotland

Kevin Wallace, who came fourth in the B6/B7/B8 mixed triples at Glasgow 2014, is anticipated to partner Hood in the B6-B8 men’s pairs in the tournament scheduled to take place at Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa.

Commonwealth debutant Rosemary Lenton and Pauline Wilson have been coupled together for the B6-B8 women’s pairs.

Lenton claimed mixed pairs silver at the 2015 World Championships in new Zealand, while Wilson is set to follow up her appearance four years ago with Wales.

Wilson, who has lived in Scotland since 2018, captained Wales to sixth in the B6/B7/B8 triples.

Robert Barr and his director Sarah Jane Ewing also make their returns to the Games, which is due to take place between July 28 and August 8, after they missed out on bronze in Australia in the B2/B3 mixed pairs.

Melanie Inness, with the help of director George Miller, is scheduled to partner Barr.

Miller is set to become the oldest athlete to represent Scotland at the Games at the age of 75 years and eight months, beating the record of Woods, who was 72 when he competed at New Delhi 2010.

George Miller, at 75, is set to become the first oldest Scottish competitor at the Commonwealth Games, beating the record set by Willie Wood, who was 72 when he competed at the New Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"I feel a little bit embarrassed to be honest," Miller said.

"Willie Wood is one of the greatest bowlers of all-time.

"You don’t have to do anything to get old, it just happens.

"It’s all about the enjoyment, the camaraderie that you get when you play any sport that you like.

"Being able to carry on is easy, because you see these people enjoying themselves, you see them playing great bowls, so it’s fantastic, absolutely fantastic."

Scotland did not win a Para lawn bowls medal at Gold Coast 2018.