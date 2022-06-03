UEFA has issued an apology to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans for the chaotic issues they faced before the UEFA Champions League final between the two sides last week.

The match that was won by Real Madrid was marred by the use of tear gas and pepper spray by French Police to stop people from entering the Stade de France - a key Paris 2024 venue which is set to host the athletics, rugby sevens and Para athletics events during the Summer Olympic Games in two years.

"UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on 28 May 2022 in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football," said a statement from UEFA.

"No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again."

An independent review, led by Dr Tiago Brandão Rodrigues from Portugal, has been commissioned by the governing body to "identify shortcomings and responsibilities of all entities involved in the organisation of the final".

French police used tear gas and pepper spray to stop fans from forcefully entering the venue ©Getty Images

The review "aims at understanding what happened in the build-up to the final and determining what lessons should be learned to ensure there is no repeat of the actions and events of that day."

Earlier, French authorities, particularly Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, was critical of the Liverpool fans and blamed them for the problems caused.

UEFA has said that thorough checks will be conducted on all operational plans with regards to security, mobility and ticketing.

All relevant stakeholders including fan groups of the two clubs, Football Supporters Europe, French Football Federation and the police will be engaged as part of the review.