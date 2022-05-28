Security issues outside the Stade de France, one of the key venues for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, overshadowed the start of the UEFA Champions League football final.

The match between English side Liverpool and Spanish club Real Madrid, had its kickoff delayed by 35 minutes due to what UEFA describe as "security reasons", following reports of large numbers of fans being delayed in entering the venue for the match.

The venue is due to host athletics and rugby sevens competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as Para athletics events at the Paralympic Games.

Following an announcement of the delay to kickoff, French police told supporters not to force entry into the stadium.

Images show police using tear gas towards supporters in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris ©Getty Images

In a statement French police said: "Supporters attempted to penetrate the stadium. They forced their way through the first filter. The screening at the Stade de France is watertight."

Images showed fans with tickets queuing outside the stadium, while video on social media showed police using tear gas towards supporters, including children.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes outside the stadium in the build-up to the match, with former England striker Gary Lineker tweeting that the situation was "very dangerous" and "absolute carnage."

This year's UEFA Champions League final was due to be played at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia, but following the country's invasion of Ukraine, was moved to Paris.

More follows.