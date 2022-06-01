French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin are set to face questions in the country’s Senate over the fan chaos that marred the UEFA Champions League final in Paris.

The hearing is expected to be held today as pressure increases on Oudéa-Castéra and Darmanin following their comments in the aftermath of the harrowing scenes that unfolded outside the Stade de France - a key venue for the Paris 2024 Olympics - in the build-up to the final last Saturday (May 28).

The senators leading the hearing claimed the events which saw French police clash with Liverpool fans "offered a poor image of France on the international scene".

With France set to host next year’s Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, the senators said the scenes also "sparked strong concerns about its ability to organise international competition with a high level of security".

"What we expect is clarity and, I almost want to say, honesty," François-Noël Buffet, head of the Senate commission, told Franceinfo.

Liverpool supporters were pepper sprayed by French police and fans with tickets were left in massive queues, leading the match with Spanish side Real Madrid to be delayed by 35 minutes.

Criticism has been levelled at Oudéa-Castéra and Darmanin after they both blamed the police violence on ticket fraud.

Oudéa-Castéra claimed approximately 30,000 to 40,000 people who came to Paris either had no tickets or fake tickets and believed 2,500 tickets were falsely sold to supporters.

The issue of the false tickets does not change this : Liverpool is one of the greatest clubs ever. And on Saturday there were supporters with valid tickets that spent a terrible evening or were not able to watch the game. We are sorry for that. https://t.co/WExzoXcSJ3 — Amélie Oudéa-Castéra (@AOC1978) May 31, 2022

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has issued a letter to Oudéa-Castéra, demanding an apology for her "irresponsible, unprofessional and wholly disrespectful" comments.

Werner has accused the French official of making a "series of unproven pronouncements on a matter of such significance before a proper, formal, independent investigation process has even taken place".

"The events that occurred in and around the Stade de France on Saturday night at the UEFA Champions League Final were not only incredibly dangerous for all who attended, but raised serious questions about the organization and operation of the event," Werner wrote.

"This should be the focus of all interested parties today rather than pursuing a blame game strategy via press conference."

Werner said fans were "treated like cattle" after being "forced to go through a gauntlet".

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has accused French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra of making "irresponsible" comments ©Getty Images

"I have received countless emails from Liverpool supporters who were frightened to death, and subject to police harassment, pepper spray and tear gas," Werner added.

"Moreover, the situation was no better at the end of the evening than at the beginning, with many fans robbed, and attacked by gangs."

In response, Oudéa-Castéra said she was "sorry" for those supporters who had "valid tickets" but "spent a terrible evening or were not able to watch the game".

"There were Liverpool supporters in good standing, whose evening was ruined and who were not even able to attend this match," said Oudéa-Castéra.

"These people clearly deserve an apology, and it is with great pain that I can imagine how they felt."

Darmanin said "massive industrial-scale" ticket fraud saw too many Liverpool fans turn up at the stadium, which led to 30 people arrested at the venue, mostly British citizens.

But Eric Ciotti, a far-right lawmaker in France, has accused Darmanin of making remarks that were "completely false and deceptive".

UEFA initially said fans had turned up late to the stadium, but Merseyside Police said the majority of Liverpool fans arrived early and behaved in an "exemplary manner".

An independent report has been commissioned by UEFA on "decision-making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved" at the Stade de France, which is set to hold athletics and rugby sevens at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.