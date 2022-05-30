French Minister blames ticket fraud for police violence at Paris 2024 venue following Champions League final

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the French Minister of Sport, has blamed the police violence after the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France on organised fraud, claiming approximately 30,000 to 40,000 people who came to Paris either had no tickets or fake tickets.

Ministers in the French Government admitted there were "issues" with crowd management at the stadium - which is set to hold athletics and rugby sevens at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games - but said fraudulent groups were the "root cause".

She added that 2,500 tickets were falsely sold to fans.

Liverpool Football Club fans were pepper sprayed by French police and their supporters with tickets were left in massive queues, leading to the match with Spanish side Real Madrid to be delayed by 35 minutes.

Real Madrid went on to win their 14th European Cup, defeating the English club 1-0 thanks to a strike by Brazilian Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game to secure Real Madrid's 14th European title ©Getty Images

"There were no seriously injured people, no victims and they dispersed calmly," said Oudéa-Castéra at a press conference.

"There was no violence between supporters.

"This statement of UEFA of 2,500 tickets weren't real tickets.

"Some fans bought a ticket and were deprived of a match and we'd like to say how sorry we are for all those people.

"UEFA said those people should be identified and compensated to try and overcome their frustration.

"We are going to try to really understand what happened with this massive fraud as far as the ticketing concerns.

"There are figures of 30,000 to 40,000 people without tickets or with fake tickets."

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said "massive industrial-scale" ticket fraud saw Liverpool fans turn up at the stadium, which led to 30 people arrested at the stadium, mostly British citizens.

UEFA initially said fans had turned up late to the stadium, but Merseyside Police said the majority of Liverpool fans arrived early and behaved in an "exemplary manner".

Disabled fans reported that they were among those pepper-sprayed.

France is set to hold the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.