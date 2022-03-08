The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered appeals filed by the Russian Football Union (RFU) following FIFA and UEFA's decision to ban Russian national teams and clubs from their competitions.

The RFU has requested the CAS for a stay on the bans on its national teams and clubs until a full hearing is held, which would see the sides reinstated and in theory mean that Russia's men can participate in a qualification playoff for the World Cup later this year.

Russian teams have been banned in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"In its appeals, the FRU [RFU] requests CAS to set aside the Challenged Decisions and to reinstate all Russian teams and clubs for participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions," a CAS statement read.

"Together with each statement of appeal, the FRU has also filed a request to stay the execution of each challenged decision.

"The CAS Court Office has initiated two separate arbitration procedures and, in accordance with the Code of Sports-related Arbitration, will seek the position of the respondent parties with respect to the RFU's requests to stay the execution of the Challenged Decisions and as to the organization and planning of each arbitration procedure."

The RFU had earlier said that it would file lawsuits against FIFA and UEFA, and will also seek compensation.

"In order to ensure the possibility of the participation of Russian teams in the next scheduled matches, the RFU will insist on an expedited procedure for considering the case," an RFU statement read.

Russia will miss out on the FIFA World Cup this year, plus the women's European Championship, as things stand ©Getty Images

"The RFU believes that FIFA and UEFA did not have a legal basis when deciding on the removal of Russian teams.

"It violated the fundamental rights of the RFU as a member of FIFA and UEFA, including the right to take part in competitions."

According to the RFU, the decision to ban its teams "violated the principle of sports and the rules of fair play."

After initially allowing Russia to play under the name of "Football Union of Russia" with the national flag and anthem not appearing at matches, FIFA and UEFA later banned the nation outright from competitions following pressure from other nations.

The Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden refused to play Russia in World Cup qualifying because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of the FIFA Organising Committee has decided to award Poland a bye to the final of path B of European qualification, scheduled to take place on March 29, where they will face the winners of Sweden versus the Czech Republic.