UEFA yet to decide on Russia's participation at Women's Euro 2022 with three months to go

UEFA is yet to make a decision on whether Russia will be able to participate at the Women's Euro 2022 competition in England in July following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The organisation's President Aleksander Čeferin announced that more information was required for a considered judgment to be made.

"You know that the Russian Football Union has filed claims against the decisions," the Slovenian official said at a press conference.

"We are waiting for some information on them.

"We do not know what will happen on them, but we know that the European Championship is very soon.

"We will make a decision soon, but we need more information."

Russia qualified for this summer's tournament, set to run from July 6 to 31 but they have since been suspended from all international football by FIFA following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Čeferin also fielded questions about the likelihood of the Russian Football Union being expelled from UEFA.

FIFA initially allowed Russia to play but under the name "Football Union of Russia" and their national team flag or anthem would not appear at matches but following heavy criticism, it banned Russian teams from competing.

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is set to begin on July 6 at Old Trafford with Russia's participation in doubt following the invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

However, that ruling only seems to apply to men's teams at the moment with Čeferin yet to give a concrete answer about the women's squad.

"Is the possibility of expelling Russia from UEFA being considered?" said Čeferin.

"There are many things that affect this.

"The situation is changing day by day.

"I would not become UEFA president if I first spoke to the media after the executive committee or the general assembly."

Russia's men's team were kicked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this winter by FIFA with Poland advancing through to the play-off final against Sweden following the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Russia's potential hosting of the 2028 and 2032 European Championships also came into question after the country had expressed its interest in bidding for both events.

"Any comment on Russia's bid for the European Championships 2028 and 2032?" Čeferin said.

"Any bid, UK bid or any other.

"But we're discussing it.

"You'll get an answer soon."