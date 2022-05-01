Harvey Norman is set to be an official partner of Australia's Birmingham 2022 team ©Getty Images

Retail company Harvey Norman has been named as an official partner of Australia's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games team.

The New South Wales-based business is due to serve as the delegation's premier technology, home and lifestyle retailer for the event.

"Harvey Norman is a proud Australian business that has a long history of supporting Australian sports and athletes, along with the communities that their extensive store network reaches," said Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips.

"Harvey Norman’s support of the 2022 Australian Commonwealth Games team helps us prepare and send a team of 425 athletes across 21 sports, plus another 250 officials, to the Games in Birmingham."

Australia's competitors are due to participate in all sports on the Birmingham 2022 programme, with 136 medal events scheduled for women and 134 for men in addition to 13 mixed events.

It is the first time that more medals will be on offer for women than men.

Harvey Norman brand ambassador Ariarne Titmus is one of 425 Australian athletes set to compete at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
"Three months from now over 450 Australian athletes will realise their dream of representing their country at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Harvey Norman chief executive Katie Page.

"Whether they are part of a team sport or they compete individually, years of dedication and sacrifice will come to fruition.

"Harvey Norman is there to recognise their hard work as individuals and to celebrate that together they make history as the 2022 Australian Commonwealth Games team."

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus is a brand ambassador for the company and is set to compete at the Games, which are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.

"I’m delighted that Harvey Norman has come on board to support the Commonwealth Games team," Titmus said.

"They have been a great support for me, and I’m very much looking forward to what is shaping up to being an exciting Commonwealth Games for Australia."