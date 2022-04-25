Kiribati is among 11 Pacific Island nations set to benefit from Commonwealth Games Australia's partnership with the Australian Government ©Getty Images

Pacific Island athletes are set to receive support from the Australian Government in their preparations for the Commonwealth Games in English city Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) has announced a new partnership with the country’s Government to assist athletes and Para athletes from 11 Pacific Island nations in the build-up to Birmingham 2022.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been cited as the chief reason for the support, with the CGA saying Pacific Island athletes face "significant challenges in completing final train programmes and attending critical qualifying events".

It is hoped that the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sport programme will enable athletes and Para athletes to train and compete in classification events and qualifiers to help them secure a place at Birmingham 2022.

The partnership is set to benefit Commonwealth Games Associations from the Cook Islands, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

CGA President Ben Houston said it was important to inspire the 11 Pacific Island nations through sport.

"The 2022 Commonwealth Games will see over 350 athletes from the Pacific competing in Birmingham," said Houston.

Friana Kwevira became the first athlete from Vanuatu to win a Commonwealth Games medal with women's javelin throw F46 at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images
"These athletes inspire people and young athletes across the world.

"This partnership is not just about backing high-performance programmes across the Pacific.

"It also sends a message of resilience to communities throughout the region."

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin added: "The CGF is pleased to have the opportunity to work with the Australian Government to support our Commonwealth athletes through final preparations on their journey to the Games."

The partnership supports the continuation of Griffith University’s Gather, Adjust, Prepare and Sustain (GAPS) programme that was first implemented at Gold Coast 2018.

The scheme helped Pacific Island athletes win five podium spots, with the Cook Islands and Vanuatu securing their first-ever medals at the Commonwealth Games.

"Griffith University is proud to continue its leadership with the GAPS programme in supporting these athletes who have been impacted by the pandemic and this support will ensure they can qualify, train and prepare for the Games," said Clare Minahan, associate professor at Griffith University.

Birmingham in England is scheduled to hold the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8.