Rahimi set to make history as first Australian Muslim woman boxer for Birmingham 2022

Tina Rahimi is set to make history by becoming the first Muslim female boxer to compete for Australia at a Commonwealth Games when she enters the ring at Birmingham 2022.

The 26-year-old, who is expected to participate in the under-57 kilogram category, is one of eight debutants and is expected to team with Commonwealth Games medallists Caitlin Parker and Kaye Scott and Kristy Scott.

Rahimi became the Australian champion in her chosen division in March and has a win-loss record of 15-2.

"I know that I have the potential and capability to get the gold, so I have really dedicated myself to the sport," the Sydney-born boxer said.

Her work ethic urges other women to adopt boxing’s fitness and social benefits through a social media account labelled "Boxing with Tina".

"I am so passionate about teaching these ladies as well," she commented.

"It’s been amazing to help the people in my community who want to train and learn how to box."

Parker, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian, and Scott are the only Commonwealth Games medallists in the Australian 11-member roster.

Parker claimed silver at the Gold Coast 2018 Games and is due to participate in the under-70kg class once again.

Caitlin Parker claimed silver at her home Commonwealth Games four years ago ©Getty Images

She is also a member of the Victorian Institute of Sport and is mentored by cricket great Adam Gilchrist through the Sport Australia Hall of Fame scholarship.

Scott, who will become the second Australian boxer to fight in three Commonwealth Games, will want to improve on her Gold Coast 2018 bronze medal once she begins her under-70kg campaign.

Harris is also returning to the Games after missing out on her home competition four years ago and is due to fight in the under-50kg division.

She made history at Glasgow 2014 by winning the first women's Commonwealth Games boxing bout.

The Commonwealth Games debutants for the men’s categories are Alex Winwood, Callum Peters, Edgard Coumi, Taha Ahmad, Billy McAllister, Charlie Senior and Billy Pokingham.

Winwood - a Tokyo 2020 Olympian - is anticipated to compete in the under-51kg class as Senior and Ahmad participate in the under-57kg and under-71kg categories.

Peters, who has won three Golden Gloves championships in the under-age ranks, is the youngest member of the team at the age of 19 and is scheduled to take part in the under-75kg.

Alex Winwood, left, competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but lost in the round of 32 to Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba ©Getty Images

He originally took up boxing to gain confidence in his battle to overcome dyslexia.

Pokingham is set to fight in the under-63.5kg class while McAllister and Coumi are expected to compete in the under-80kg and over-90kg divisions.

"The boxing team is an exciting group of fighters who have all worked hard to get to this moment, this is a special day for them, their partners, families, coaches and friends," Petria Thomas, the Chef de Mission for Australia, said.

"All seven of our male fighters are making their Commonwealth Games debuts, while three of our four female boxers, are returning alumni who are ready to don the green and gold again in Birmingham.

"Women’s boxing in Australia continues to go from strength to strength, the Birmingham selections include Kaye Scott who is making her third Commonwealth Games team, a first for an Australian female boxer, with Tina Rahimi making her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham.

"Our Australian boxers enjoyed great success at the Gold Coast Games, and I can’t wait to watch these 11 team members be bold, brave and brilliant in the ring in Birmingham."