Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid believes organisers of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria can "learn a lot" from his team running proceedings in the English city this year.

Reid claims there are similarities between the two hosts having both secured the rights four years before the respective Games and has offered support to ensure the Australian state delivers "something really special" in 2026.

Victoria was confirmed as the host of the 2026 Games last week as it looks set to hold the first-ever predominantly regional Commonwealth Games, staged in multiple cities including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

The announcement came after an exclusive dialogue period launched in February between the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Commonwealth Games Australia and Victoria.

Reid revealed that officials from Victoria 2026 visited Birmingham earlier this month where they had the chance to discuss the upcoming Games, scheduled to take place in fewer than 100 days’ time.

Events at Birmingham 2022 will be held across the West Midlands, while London’s Lee Valley VeloPark set to hold the track cycling competitions.

Athletes and officials are also due to live across three accommodation sites instead of one after Birmingham 2022 scrapped plans for an Athletes’ Village because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reid believes Victoria 2026 can benefit from the knowledge gained by Birmingham 2022 officials over the past four years to prepare for the Games.





"We were lucky enough to meet the delegation," Reid told insidethegames.

"They were over in Birmingham a few weeks away with other Commonwealth Games Associations so it was great to meet them and they seem like a really good team.

"I think they will learn a lot from our experience here in Birmingham as they have also got a multi village solution.

"They have probably got venues spread over a much wider region than we have got here but there are definitely things that they will learn from us.

"They have got a similar time frame to deliver as well so we can give them our thoughts on how that has gone.

"We have had that shorter time period, so we have had to do things a bit differently and had the multi-village solution which the Commonwealth Games haven’t had for a long time.

"All of that will definitely help them, I am sure.

"The great thing going from event to event is that everyone involved in Birmingham will be more than happy to share their thoughts with the team in Victoria to make sure that they can take that on and deliver something really special as well."

T20 cricket is set to make its Commonwealth Games debut at Birmingham's Edgbaston Stadium and has been named on the programme for Victoria 2026 ©Getty Images

T20 cricket, swimming and diving, athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, squash, table tennis, triathlon and weightlifting are the first group of sports to be confirmed on the programme for Victoria 2026.

Swimming, athletics, lawn bowls, table tennis and triathlon will host Para sports, while powerlifting will also be included.

It is due to be the sixth time that Australia has staged the Commonwealth Games after Sydney in 1938, Perth in 1962, Brisbane in 1978, Melbourne in 2006 and the Gold Coast in 2018.

The decision to award the hosting rights to Victoria ends years of uncertainty as the 2026 editions were originally due to be awarded at the 2019 CGF General Assembly in Kigali in Rwanda.

"It is great for the CGF and the Commonwealth Movement in terms of having that secured," said Reid.

"I know there is already interest in 2030 as well so having worked on a couple of these it is great to see that ambition for the next couple of events as well.

"These things take time in terms of negotiations and Host City Contracts and process so I am sure they have been hopeful for a while now but it’s great to get that over the line and it is great that we will have a delegation here from Victoria for the Games.

"There will be a Handover Ceremony during our Closing Ceremony and I know that planning for that has already started so it will be great to cement those relationships and I know they are going to bring decent delegation for the likes of business and tourism programmes as well.

"It’s great to have that certainty."