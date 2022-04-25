The Origin Australian Diamonds has announced its provisional 18-member squad for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which includes Super Netball rookie Donnell Wallam.

The 28-year-old goal shooter was acquired by the Queensland Firebirds to replace pregnant shooter Romelda Aiken-George and has since scored 210 goals across the first five rounds of the top Australian league - the second highest total.

She has also made 15 super shots and is in the top five for offensive rebounds with 10.

Captain Liz Watson of the Melbourne Vixens and vice-captain Stephanie Wood of the Sunshine Coast Lightning are set to resume their leadership role with West Coast Fever’s young talent Sunday Aryang and Giants Netball’s promising stars Sophie Dwyer and Amy Parmenter keeping their spaces.

Watson and Wood were members of the Australian team that won silver on home soil at Gold Coast 2018.

Australia enter Birmingham 2022 as the number one ranked team in the world and the champions of the Netball Quad Series.

The provisional squad, which could rise to 22 if head coach Stacey Marinkovich wishes to award other athletes with a shot to impress, is due to be cut down to 12 for the competition.

Marinkovich selected the team alongside national selectors Anne Sergeant and Michelle Wilkins.

"Selection definitely hasn’t been an easy task," Marinkovich said.

"We have such a great depth of talent within our system across every position on the court and I congratulate those who have been selected.

Absolutely proud of our star shooters Donnell Wallam & Gretel Bueta on being selected in the 2022-23 @AussieDiamonds squad 💚💛👏🏽

Such a special moment and a very well deserved honour.



— Queensland Firebirds (@FirebirdsQld) April 21, 2022

"After showing great accuracy and strength at the post during her debut Suncorp Super Netball season, Donnell Wallam has been selected in the Diamonds squad.

"We have selected 18 athletes and will continue to closely monitor performances throughout the Suncorp Super Netball season, with the potential to add to the squad throughout the year.

"This squad showcases an incredible breadth of experience and new emerging talent.

"We have our sights firmly set on the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and we are also incredibly excited for international netball to return to Australian soil later this year."

Other members of the 2022-2023 squad include Melbourne Vixens’ triumvirate Kiera Austin, Kate Moloney and Jo Weston, New South Wales Swifts triplet Paige Hadley, Sarah Klau and Maddy Turner and Collingwood Magpies’ pair Ash Brazil and Sophie Garbin.

Wallam’s teammate Gretel Bueta is also a part of the team with West Coast Fever’s Courtney Bruce West, Sunshine Coast Lightning's Cara Koenen and Giants Netball’s Jamie-Lee Price.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to begin on July 28 and conclude on August 8.