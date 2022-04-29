Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus has joined Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon in choosing to opt out of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Aquatics Championships in order to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Australian’s decision means the flagship aquatics competition is set to miss out on Titmus resuming her rivalry against Katie Ledecky of the United States in the 200 metres and 400m freestyle events in Budapest.

Titmus claimed Olympic gold over Ledecky at Tokyo 2020 in the women’s 400m freestyle before adding another championship medal in the 200m freestyle in Olympic record time.

The 21-year-old, who also holds the 400m freestyle world record, defeated the American three years ago in the 400m freestyle at the previous edition of the World Championships in Gwangju in South Korea.

Swimming Australia has previously suggested that its top-level athletes can miss the World Championships and concentrate on the Commonwealth Games.

Kyle Chalmers is one of the elite Australian swimmers to opt out of competing at the World Aquatics Championships ©Getty Images

Six-time Olympic medallist Chalmers and five-time Olympic champion McKeon are also planning to skip the competition to prepare for the Games.

After taking a title and two bronzes at Rio 2016, Chambers won four Commonwealth Games golds and a silver in Gold Coast and a silver and two bronzes at Tokyo 2020.

He won a gold, two silvers and a bronze at the 2019 World Championships.

McKeon, who has set numerous world and Olympic records during her sparkling career, is Australia's most decorated Olympian with 11 medals in total.

She achieved three golds, two silvers and a bronze at the previous edition of the World Championships.

According to reports, Australian Olympic medallists Kaylee McKeown, Brendon Smith and Zac Stubblety-Cook are considering taking part in Budapest.

The World Championships is set to held from June 17 and July 3 and the Commonwealth Games is due to be staged between July 28 and August 8.