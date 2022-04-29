Drones have delayed several English football matches this season ©Getty Images

Private drone uses are to be targeted by West Midlands Police during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as security forces ramp up measures to ensure the event can be staged safely.

West Midlands Police's largest operation in the force's history is set to involve more than 3,000 police officers from different departments - including traffic, firearms and counter-terrorism divisions - and several police dogs are also due to be used during the Games.

Roughly 1,000 members of that security force are planned to be drafted in from elsewhere in England to aid the local police, while West Midlands Police inspector Dan Lowe has claimed the use of private drones is one of the greatest risks to the Commonwealth Games.

Lowe remarked that "drones are not welcome in the skies of Birmingham" and assured "assets" are planned to be in place to deal with in any such threat, speaking to BBC local news show Midlands Today.

"It seems there is an emerging threat from drones," Loew said.

"It has played out most recently on football grounds where drones have appeared over sporting events.

"But that will not happen and cannot happen during the Commonwealth Games because of the threat and risk that surrounds that activity.

"So the key message during the Commonwealth Games for both the West Midlands region and particularly within Birmingham, there is a no-fly zone and drones are not welcome in the skies of Birmingham.

"We have got assets to ensure that drones will not fly during the games."

Birmingham's Alexander Stadium will be among the city's no-fly zones ©Getty Images
West Midlands chief constable Dave Thompson visited the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on a security fact-finding assignment.

He told Midlands Today: "Everybody will come here to have a great time, but we also live in a world where we know there are global threats that we face so it is really important that when we host the games in Birmingham people want to come, want to enjoy, have a fantastic time and feel secure but not feel like security is too intrusive."

Among the tactics police are set to deploy to is the use of 55 dogs.

"All of our dogs play a massively important role as part of the security operation for the Games, so they have been working for the past number of years on the pre-stuff to the Games, and they will be working all the way through the Games and then beyond as part of our business as usual operation," chief police dog trainer Dave Hibbert added.

Birmingham 2022 is due to take place from July 28 to August 8 and be the largest multi-sport event England has hosted since the London 2012 Olympic Games.