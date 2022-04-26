The Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has completed the 200th day in its journey across the world, and is due to arrive in Montserrat today.

The Relay started its 294-day trip on October 7, and seeks to unite cultures and communities in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games.

Every Commonwealth Games Association plans a set of events to celebrate their local heroes, untold stories and sustainability efforts to mark the occasion when they are the holders of the Baton.

Barbados, who were the holders of the Baton on the landmark day, toured the Relay through each of the country’s 11 regions.

The Baton visited landmarks in every location, such as the Morgan Lewis Windmill in St John, which is just one of the two working sugar mills left in the world.

"It was a wonderful experience to host the Queen’s Baton as the Relay approaches its 200th day. Our Barbadian Batonbearers did a fantastic job of representing our country," said Barbados Olympic Association President Sandra Osborne SCM QC.

"I know they felt so proud to represent our nation in this special tradition."

The Baton has recently toured nations and territories in the Americas and Caribbean, including Belize, Guyana, Grenada, The Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

When the Baton travelled to Belize it was taken to the Xunantunich Maya Temple, an ancient site of the Maya civilisation.

Belize national team EK Balam displayed their variety of skills in Pok-Ta-Pok to showcase why they are three-time world champions.

The Mayan ball game involves hitting a five-pound rubber ball into a stone hoop on both ends of the playing area with thighs and hips.

The team scores five points if they are successful and the opposing team gains points if hands or the chest touches the ball.

Guyana’s first Para-athlete Walter Grant-Stuart was the Relay Batonbearer when it was his country’s turn.

Various Batonbearers also walked along the 30 metre Iwokrama Canopy Walkway, a series of suspension bridges in Guyana’s treetops.

Javelin thrower Ishona Charles, who is also Grenada’s first international Para-athlete, took the Baton at the La Sagesse Playing Field as it also visited the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park.

In the Bahamas, the country’s athletics competitors, including Vashni Thompson and Austin Green carried responsibility for the Baton at the Thomas Robinson Stadium.

#QBR2022 in Jamaica! 🇯🇲

The Baton spent Easter weekend celebrating with the local community, students and sporting legend Donald Quarrie. pic.twitter.com/wmeVQ5iN1S — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) April 22, 2022

Community activist Velma Gardiner and student Archelande Joseph transported the Baton to Isaac Organic Farm in the Turks and Caicos Islands while the Cayman Islands - the 50th stop - organised for it to be taken to medical centres and to see schoolchildren, hospital staff and wildlife.

Six-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Don Quarrie delivered the Baton to his namesake high school in Jamaica and it visited coral reefs, including Buccoo Reef and Nylon Pool, in Trinidad and Tobago.

"It is incredible that we’ve reached the 200th day of the Queen’s Baton Relay," said Lisa Hampton, the head of the Relay.

"The nations and territories that have hosted the Baton so far have done a brilliant job at showcasing their culture and communities.

"It was amazing to see so many people, from schoolchildren to doctors and nurses, engage with the Baton in the Cayman Islands, our landmark 50th destination."

It is scheduled to arrive in England on June 2, where it is due to visit London for four days to coincide with The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend.

It is expected to continue its international voyage before a planned final return to England on July 4, when it is due to travel across the remaining regions in 25 days.

The Commonwealth Games are due to start on July 28 and conclude on August 8.