Two new sponsors have partnered with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, set to be held from July 28 to August 8.

FGH Security has been announced as the official stewarding provider for Birmingham 2022.

The security company will be providing stewarding services at Games’ venues across the West Midlands, including Cannock Chase, Sutton Park, University of Birmingham, Smithfield, West Park in Wolverhampton and St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

The company is currently hiring and interested candidates can apply here.

The second partner, RE:ACT, will be deploying 500 Games responders, consisting predominantly of military veterans and emergency service personnel, to support the security workforce.  

"We are delighted to welcome FGH Security and RE:ACT to the Commonwealth Sport Family as the journey towards Birmingham 2022 reaches its crucial final few months before the opening ceremony," said Katie Sadleir, chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

"Each sponsor will be helping us deliver an outstanding multi-sport event and a major success story for Birmingham and the West Midlands.

"It’s a testament to the Commonwealth Games brand that Birmingham 2022 continues to attract market leaders from across the UK and the world."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is expected to see around 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete in 19 sports and eight para-sports across 15 competition venues.