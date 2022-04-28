Medals for the Commonwealth Esports Championships have been revealed ©GEF

Medals have been revealed for the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships as the 100-day countdown to the event was marked.

The first-ever Commonwealth Esports Championships are scheduled to be held at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

The event will take place on August 6 and 7.

Competition will take place separately from the Commonwealth Games in the English city, with separate medals and branding produced.

Global Esports Federation (GEF) chief executive Paul Foster and Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) counterpart Katie Sadleir unveiled the medals at the latter’s headquarters in London.

The CGF and GEF announced a partnership to develop an esports strategy in May 2020, while the exploration of esports was one of the areas identified in the CGF's 2026-2030 strategic roadmap.

The organisations have said a "#WorldConnected" initiative will be jointly held by the two organisations as part of the Commonwealth Esports Championships.

The Commonwealth Esports Forum will be held at the same venue on August 5, with competition beginning the following day.

Three titles will feature at the Commonwealth Esports Championships ©GEF
Organisers say the forum will bring together thought leaders and idea creators.

Dota 2, the eFootball series and Rocket League were confirmed as the titles for the Commonwealth Esports Championships earlier this month.

A series of regional qualifying tournaments are due to be held in the build-up to the event.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships will also feature demonstrations showcasing active esports and technologies that support the convergence of sport and esports.

The event will be held in the final days of the Commonwealth Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8.