The Alexander Stadium has been formally handed over to Birmingham 2022 today ©ITG

The Alexander Stadium has been formally handed over to the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee today.

A security fence is being erected, which will remain in place until the Games are over.

"The installation of the perimeter security encircles the entirety of the Stadium site including areas which will be used for temporary structures," Birmingham 2022 said.

"Once the fencing is installed, pedestrians will not be able to access the Stadium site," Birmingham City Council said. 

Construction teams have also begun work on the reinstatement of a gravel path alongside allotments adjacent to the stadium.

The works will involve "levelling and seeding the ground along this route" as it is converted back into grassland.

The "Allotment Road" and "Stadium Road" will both be sealed off until after the Games.

The secured area includes the stadium and the Gymnastics and Martial Arts Centre in the complex.

During the Games, spectators and other visitors will need to pass through special electronic security barriers to enter the stadium.

Birmingham 2022 have said that a pathway along the Tame Valley canal will remain open and have offered alternative routes for pedestrians.

The Alexander Stadium was renovated as part of a £72 million ($90 million/€83million) construction programme, which has taken almost three years and replaced a smaller stadium which had occupied the same site.

Last week, it was the venue for the British Army's Midlands Athletics Championships, a designated test event which are needed for a safety certificate.

The Alexander Stadium was renovated as part of a £72 million construction programme for the Commonwealth Games ©ITG
The Alexander Stadium was renovated as part of a £72 million construction programme for the Commonwealth Games ©ITG

This was attended by approximately 1000 spectators.

During the Games, temporary seating will bring the spectator capacity up to 30,000.

The Alexander Stadium is set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and athletics during the Games.

The Commonwealth Games is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8.