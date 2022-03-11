A massive recruitment drive for jobs at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is underway with more than 20,000 positions available ©Getty Images

A massive recruitment drive for jobs at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is underway with more than 20,000 positions available.

Roles are waiting to be filled in areas such as security, stewarding, catering, cleaning, retail, transport and logistics and those interested are able to apply now.

A web-based Jobs and Skills Academy has already been launched to help local people land roles connected to the multi-sport event.

It is hoped that, through this, more than 6,000 people will be trained to fill jobs leading up to and during the Games.

An event held at Edgbaston, which will host the women's T20 cricket tournament during Birmingham 2022, was held to encourage people to apply for positions.

"This event is something that has been on my mind right from the very beginning since I was appointed," said John Crabtree, the Birmingham 2022 chairman, according to the Birmingham Mail.

An event to encourage recruitment was held at Edgbaston ©Getty Images
"I recorded some notes of what we should be aiming for, I can't remember what the first item was, but if it wasn't the first, the second would be jobs and skills. 

"I've worked in this region all my life, jobs and skills have been a real challenge and then the pandemic made it worse.

"The people the Games are going to benefit are young adults, the future. 

"I'm determined, in a modest way, that we won't let all these people leave in August and just say 'what a great Games it was'.

"We will leave young people's lives transformed and it's a big challenge."

