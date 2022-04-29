A total of 23.5 million requests have been put forward in the latest random selection draw ticket sales period for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, which was closed yesterday.

Qatar 2022 has promised to make the World Cup “truly global” and the “most compact” edition of the event with football fans from the host nation and around the globe requesting for tickets.

Apart from home fans, the top requests have come from supporters of Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the USA.

Fixtures between Argentina and Mexico, Argentina and Saudi Arabia, England and USA and Poland against Argentina were in demand.

The FIFA Ticketing department will now verify if ticket requests meet the sales regulations and household restrictions prior to allocating them.

A random selection draw will be made if requests have exceeded the available ticket inventory.

Those who have applied will receive a notification on the outcome by email from May 31, which coincides with the start of the scheduled payment period.

Visa cards can be used for payment for Qatari nationals and those outside while other payment cards will be accepted for international fans.

Successful applicants who complete payment can apply for a Hayya Card - the entry permit to the State of Qatar and stadium access - via Qatar2022.qa.

The next ticket sales period will be announced shortly.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18.