The Look Company becomes regional supporter of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The Look Company is set to showcase its stadium dressing and signage capabilities to viewers across the world during this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The award-winning visual engagement solutions provider for sport, events and brands has been confirmed as a regional supporter of Qatar 2022, in an agreement covering North and Central America.

The North American-based company has previously provided branding and signage solutions at various international and national sporting events, including the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

"The Look Company has demonstrated a long-term commitment to football and sport, both behind the scenes delivering dressing and signage projects and as a sponsor," said Luis Rodriguez, FIFA’s head of partnership sales.

"They were a welcome addition to the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 and we are delighted to have their support for this ground-breaking FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"Fans will be walking into the amazing stadiums and seeing The Look Company's impressive work at first hand in just over 200 days' time."

Qatar is preparing to hold the FIFA World Cup from November 21 to December 18 ©Getty Images

The Look Company, which has production facilities in North America, Europe and the Middle East, claims to have more than 20 years of experience in transforming sporting and commercial environments into engaging and memorable brand destinations with innovative graphics and display solutions.

It provides end-to-end design, hardware manufacturing, printing, kitting, project management and installation.

"The FIFA World Cup is the biggest, most popular sporting event in the world," said Ed Burke, chairman and founder of The Look Company.

"We are very pleased to be named a Regional Supporter for an event of this size and prestige.

"We are uniquely positioned to help our customers, sponsors and other stakeholders to engage with us in the lead-up to and throughout this year's tournament in Qatar."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.