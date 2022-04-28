The British Olympic Association (BOA) has signed an agreement with Saint-Germain-en-Laye for Britain's official Paris 2024 preparation camp to be held in the town.

A BOA delegation including President Sir Hugh Robertson, managing director Andy Anson and weightlifter Emily Campbell, who won a silver medal at Tokyo 2020 in the women’s 87 kilograms category, travelled to Paris to participate in the signing ceremony.

"It is a great pleasure to be here in Saint-Germain-en-Laye to announce our preparation camp for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," said Sir Hugh.

"We are looking forward to a close working relationship with all of our local partners and friends here in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, as we start to finalise our plans for the Games in 2024."

The BOA delegation was hosted by Saint-Germain Mayor Arnaud Péricard.

Brigitte Henriques, President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, and the sports director of Paris 2024, Jean-Philippe Gatien, were also in attendance.

The BOA said the town was chosen due to its "world-leading venues".

Athletes from athletics, football, hockey, rugby sevens and weightlifting will use facilities, including the Georges-Lefèvre Stadium sports complex, with its soon-to-be-renovated athletics track.

The signing took place at the town hall following a tour of Camp de Loges - the current training ground of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

The BOA said the preparation camp is ideally located due to its short distance from the Olympic Village in Saint-Denis.

The organisation said Camp de Loges, Stade Municipal Georges Lefèvre and the Piscine Le Dome Saint Germain are all best-in-class facilities for international athletes.

A signing ceremony was held in the town today ©Saint-Germain-en-Laye

"We believe we have found the best possible environment for our athletes to prepare in for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and I’d personally like to thank our friends in Saint-Germain-en-Laye for their commitment to understanding and meeting our needs," said Anson.

"From our experience in Tokyo, we know the value in providing world-class training venues for our athletes and, once again, being so close to the Olympic Village and Paris itself will be a real performance advantage come Games-time."

Saint-Germain-en-Laye has been awarded a Terre de Jeux 2024 label, given to areas that take action to promote more developed and inclusive participation in sport, at town and regional levels, in the run-up to Paris 2024.

Saint-Germain-en-Laye is located in the western suburbs of Paris, and is a little less than 12 miles from the centre of the city.

The agreement also includes a commitment by all parties to create a programme for exchanging cultural experiences and expertise to help ensure a lasting legacy of international sporting presence for the region.

"Saint-Germain-en-Laye has been chosen by Team GB, one of the top Olympic delegations, thanks to its top-quality sporting installations, proximity to Paris, and the quality of life it offers," said Pericard.

"The younger generation of Saint-Germain citizens, generation 2024, will be able to observe top-level athletes up close, talk to them and undoubtedly make progress in their sporting discipline."

The Paris 2024 Olympics is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics due to follow from August 28 to September 8.

At the previous Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year, Britain won a total of 64 medals - a haul of 22 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze - on their way to finishing in fourth place in the medals table.