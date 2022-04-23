French commune Saint-Germain-en-Laye is set to act as a preparation centre for British athletes in the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, thanks to a new partnership with the British Olympic Association (BOA) which is due to be signed this week.

A ceremony is set to take place at the Town Hall in Yvelines on Thursday (April 27), as reported by L’Equipe.

Guests are set to include Saint-Germain Mayor Arnaud Péricard, President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee Brigitte Henriques, and executive director of Paris 2024 Sports Jean-Philippe Gatien.

The BOA is set to be represented by President Sir Hugh Robertson, managing director Andy Anson, Chef de Mission Mark England and weightlifter Emily Campbell, who won a silver medal at Tokyo 2020 in the women’s 87 kilograms category.

Weightlifter Emily Campbell, who won a silver medal at Tokyo 2020, is due to attend a ceremony to mark the British Olympic Association's partnership with Saint-Germain-en-Laye ©Getty Images

Saint-Germain-en-Laye has been awarded a Terre de Jeux 2024 label, given to areas that take action to promote more developed and inclusive participation in sport, at town and regional levels, in the run-up to Paris 2024.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics due to follow from August 28 to September 8.

At the previous Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year, Britain won a total of 64 medals - a haul of 22 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze - on their way to finishing in fourth place in the medal table.

Saint-Germain-en-Laye is located in the western suburbs of Paris, and is just under 12 miles from the centre of the city.