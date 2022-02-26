Sir Jason Kenny, who has won a British record of seven Olympic gold medals, has become sprint coach for the men's cycling team after announcing his retirement.

The 33-year-old from Greater Manchester has already begun working on preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Britain will seek to continue a record of finishing on the podium in every men’s sprint event since Beijing 2008.

Sir Jason, who emerged to win three golds at the 2006 International Cycling Union (UCI) Junior World Track Cycling Championships, has contributed hugely to that proud record.

He won his first Olympic gold at Beijing in the team sprint and was second to Sir Chris Hoy in the individual sprint, before taking both titles four years later at London 2012.

Sir Jason went one better at the Rio 2016 Olympics, taking a clean sweep of team sprint, individual sprint and keirin titles to match Sir Chris' six Olympic titles.

Sir Jason Kenny has retied following a competitive cycling career which included seven Olympic gold medals

After taking team sprint silver at last summer's postponed Tokyo 2020 Games, Sir Jason rounded off a glorious Olympic career by claiming a seventh gold in the keirin, catching the field by surprise with a searing acceleration to earn an unprecedented solo victory.

With that medal Sir Jason - whose wife, now Dame Laura, is Britain’s most successful female Olympic cyclist with five golds from the last three Games - became Britain’s most successful Olympian, and was knighted in the New Year Honours list in December last year.

"To win an Olympic medal of any colour is a magnificent achievement, but it’s almost impossible to comprehend the level of talent, dedication and resilience needed to top the podium seven times across four Olympic Games," said Stephen Park, the British Cycling performance director.

"In many ways Jason’s final race, the Tokyo keirin, was the perfect embodiment of all that has made him such a joy to watch

"Of the millions watching worldwide I don’t think any could have foreseen the guile and explosive power which saw him blaze to victory, and I can think of no better way to call time on such a wonderful career.

"It goes without saying that Jason has made a magnificent contribution to our team, and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to hold on to all of that knowledge and experience as he embarks on his career as a coach."

Sir Chris added: "I was really excited to hear that Jason has been appointed as the men’s sprint coach.

"He was a fantastic team-mate and an extraordinary athlete, and I’m looking forward to seeing him translate his experiences over four Olympic Games into supporting the next generation of talented British riders to achieve their best."