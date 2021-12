British Swimming has unveiled a new leadership team prior to the 2022 season, with a view of the organisation preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The organisation will now incorporate diving, Para swimming and swimming in a new setup, with the aim of having greater collaboration across the disciplines.

Chris Spice, the national performance director for swimming since 2013, leads the new team as performance director.

Tim Jones has been named associate performance director, supporting Spice across the three areas, while Matt Ashman will lead the sport science and sports medicine team as associate director and Tina Ryan continues as head of performance systems.

Adam Clarke is the associate director of the Performance Strategy & Operations department.

The three areas will each be led by a head coach - Rob Aubry in Para swimming, Alexei Evangulov in diving and Bill Furniss in swimming.

British Swimming chief executive Jack Buckner said: "This is an exciting time for British Swimming following a very successful Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"This restructure will enable us to build on the success of Tokyo with more integrated operational functions whilst improving our frontline athlete delivery.

Britain enjoyed a historic Olympics in the pool at Tokyo 2020, including Adam Peaty defending his 100 metres breaststroke title ©Getty Images

"We are looking forward to Paris across all the disciplines with a dynamic organisation serving a great team of current and future Olympians and Paralympians."

Spice added: "I am incredibly proud to have been appointed to this role that will encompass our three world-class performance programmes.

"I look forward to getting to know the athletes and staff of the other disciplines as we move forward in this exciting new era."

Jones said: "We embark on this new chapter for British Swimming in great shape, with a trio of high-performance sports truly at the top of their game.

"I look forward to working across the business to build on this fantastic platform as we all aspire to achieve even greater success."

Britain enjoyed its most successful ever Olympic swimming meet at Tokyo 2020, winning eight medals, including four gold.

It also won three medals, one gold, in diving, and 26 medals, eight gold, in swimming at the Paralympics.