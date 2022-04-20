ESC appoints German as new secretary general following criticism of shooting Russia domination

Doris Fischl has been appointed as the new secretary general of the European Shooting Confederation (ESC), filling a role vacant since its former occupant, Russian Alexander Ratner, was appointed President of the continental governing body last October.

The German is already actively involved in the sport as she works in the secretariat at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) alongside Ratner, secretary general of the world governing body.

The appointment of Fischl, a graduate of Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, is seen by many within the sport as an attempt by the ESC and ISSF to deflect criticism that the organisations are too dominated by Russia.

The role is not elected and Fischl’s appointment was initiated by Ratner, although it was approved by the ESC Presidium, including Anna Leshchikova, President of the Shooting Union of Russia.

There have been calls at both the ISSF, which is led by Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Lisin, and ESC for the Presidents to step down following the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Earlier this month, Lisin, chairman and majority shareholder of steel giant Novolipetsk and who Forbes estimates is worth $18.4 billion (£14.1 billion/€16.9 billion), was placed on a sanctions list by Australia.

Vladimir Lisin, left, and Alexander Ratner, right, have faced calls to step down from their roles at the ISSF and ESC following Russia's invasion of Ukraine ©ISSF

Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Germany, Britain, Norway, Slovenia, Sweden and the United States have sent letters to the ISSF calling on Lisin and his compatriot Ratner to vacate their posts.

Last month, Ratner was also told by the Norwegian Shooting Association that he and Lisin were not welcome to attend the European Shooting Championships - 10m in Hamar because they are Russian.

Ratner, elected ESC President after defeating Italy's Luciano Rossi by 52 votes to 43 in a controversial election, attended the event, but in a private capacity.

According to the ESC, Fischl is "well-known in the shooting community" having worked at the ISSF at its headquarters in Munich since September 2011.

The ESC claimed that her duties included "assisting with the daily business which includes general correspondence with the Member Federations, Committee Members, athletes, the IOC (International Olympic Committee), ASOIF (Association of Sumer Olympic International Federations), and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency)."

The ESC did not respond to a request from insidethegames for comment.