Uninvited ESC President Ratner turns up at 10m European Shooting Championship in Hamar

European Shooting Confederation (ESC) President Alexander Ratner has appeared at the 10 metres European Shooting Championship in Hamar, despite the organisers saying he was "not welcome" to come to Norway.

The Russian-born administrator - who has German citizenship - previously told insidethegames that he and International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President Vladimir Lisin were not allowed to attend the Championship because they are Russian.

Speaking to Norwegian broadcasting company NRK, the President of the Norwegian Shooting Association (NSF) Håvard Larsen confirmed that Ratner had turned up with his own ticket and hotel.

"I have talked to him, and he is here as a private person," said Larsen to NRK.

"He has bought a ticket for the vote, and paid for his own hotel room.

"He is not welcome, but we can not refuse him to come either.

"We want to treat him as one in the audience."

Ratner had sent a letter to the President of the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports Berit Kjøll.

"I kindly note that none of the afore-mentioned individuals has any ties to the Russian Government," said the ESC President to Kjøll in the letter, seen by insidethegames.

"I have been living in Germany for more than 30 years."

He is also the secretary general of the ISSF, working with Lisin.

The European Shooting Championship is scheduled to end tomorrow ©Getty Images

Anna Letstsjikova, President of the Russian Shooting Federation, was also told not to travel to the competition.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from international competition too.

Although Ratner had turned up, the NSF said it was unlikely Lisin would too.

"Lisin is not here, and I do not think he will come either," added Larsen.

Israel and Germany won mixed team gold medals today too.

Tal Engler and Sergey Richter of Israel claimed the 10m air rifle mixed team gold, beating Serbians Andrea Arsovic and Lazar Kovacevic 17-11 in the final.

Italy's Martina Ziviani and Riccardo Armiraglio claimed bronze in front of Jenny Stene and Simon Kolstad Claussen of Norway; with Chiara Leone and Jan Lochbihler of Switzerland winning the other bronze.

Sandra Reitz and Robin Walter of Germany took the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, defeating Bulgarians Antoaneta Kostadinova and Kirin Kirov 16-2 in the decider.

Serbians Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec and Sara Costantino and Paolo Monna of Italy took the bronze medals.