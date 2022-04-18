ISU asks members whether Russia should be stripped of figure skating Grand Prix

The International Skating Union (ISU) has reportedly asked National Federations whether they believe Russia should be stripped of hosting rights for a Grand Prix of figure skating in November of this year.

Russia is currently still scheduled to stage the sixth event of the season from November 25 to 27, the final Grand Prix before the final in Turin.

A letter obtained by Russian state news agency TASS asks the ISU's National Federations for their opinions on the host for the event with a view to it being moved from Russia.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged International Federations to move all events from Russia and Belarus following the widely condemned invasion of Ukraine.

Sporting competitions in the short term have been moved from both countries, but no firm timeframe has been placed on the measures.

Russia and Belarus have largely been frozen out of international sport since Moscow launched what it describes as a "special military operation" on February 24.

The United Nations has reported that at least 1,982 civilians have been killed since the beginning of Russia's attack, although it is feared the true figure is far higher, and almost 4.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine.

Figure skating powerhouses Russia have already been banned from ISU events, together with athletes and officials from its ally Belarus, in line with recommendations from the IOC.

Both countries have already missed out on competing at the World Championships in figure skating, short track and speed skating this year.

Figure skating powerhouses Russia have already been banned from ISU events following the invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

The ISU Council has called upon its members for suggestions on how they can be further sanctioned.

Competing under the "neutral" Russian Olympic Committee banner at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Russia's figure skaters won two of the four available golds.

However, an ongoing doping case against 15-year-old Kamila Valieva has left an asterisk over its team event gold.

The medal ceremony was not held at Beijing 2022, and the final result may not be known until next year.

Valieva was only cleared to compete in the women's singles event by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which opted against re-imposing a provisional suspension for a failed drug test.

The sample in question was provided on December 25 and contained the banned substance trimetazidine, although it was only reported as positive by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on February 8 after the conclusion of the team event.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has been given six months from the time they were informed of the positive test to investigate it and reach a decision.

The United States would be upgraded to gold should Valieva be found guilty of an offence, with Japan and Canada potentially in line for silver and bronze medals.

An error-strewn display in the women's singles free skate cost Valieva a medal, with the ROC's Anna Shcherbakova taking gold and Alexandra Trusova silver.