ISU canvasses members for ideas on how to deal with Russia and Belarus

Following a meeting in Lausanne, the International Skating Union (ISU) Council has called upon its members for suggestions on how to further sanction Russia and Belarus as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

The governing body had already banned skaters from the two countries from competing in its competitions.

However, as the offensive continues, it has written to member federations "asking for comments on some proposed decisions regarding the consequences of the war in Ukraine for ISU activity."

A deadline has been set for April 18 for recommendations with the Council set to consider received comments at an online meeting on April 24.

The body has also reserved a budget of CHF 200,000 (£164,000/$213,000/€196,500) to support the Ukrainian Skating Federations and their members amid the crisis.

It is claimed that the money "will be used as soon as possible for targeted projects to be decided by the Council in cooperation with the ISU Development Commission."

The ISU Council decided to ask its members for help on how to punish Russia and Belarus during a meeting in Lausanne ©Getty Images

The ISU Skating Awards for 2021-2022 have also been postponed due to the war in Ukraine.

They are now due to take place next year alongside the 2022-2023 awards.

Russia are one of the most dominant countries in figure skating with 14 Olympic gold medals while the Soviet Union has 10.

Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze won the Best Coach award in the 2020 edition.

The 15-year-old skater Kamila Valieva was under her tutelage at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, where she was found to have tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine.

More than 4.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began on February 24 and the civilian death toll is at least 1,626, although the United Nations believes the true figure is far higher.