ISU lists war in Ukraine as reason behind postponing Skating Awards to 2023

The International Skating Union (ISU) has postponed the ISU Skating Awards to 2023 following a meeting of the ISU Council.

The global skating governing body said it came to the decision after facing several challenges, such as the war in Ukraine and how it has impacted ISU activities.

Last year’s virtual event was greatly reduced to just the "Lifetime Achievement Award" being handed out to athletes and coaches as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic limiting participation.

British skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and Russian skaters and coaches Tamara Moskvina and Alexei Mishin were the winners of this award.

Now athletes will need to wait until next year to receive recognition.

"Considering the multiple challenges faced during the 2021/22 season, including but not limited to the war in Ukraine and its consequences on ISU activities, the Council tried its best to find solutions but ultimately concluded that, regrettably, the ISU Skating Awards 2022 will be postponed and held in 2023 - simultaneously with the ISU Skating Awards Season 2023," an ISU statement read.

Athletes will need to wait until next year to receive recognition for their achievements this season ©Getty Images

"Given the importance of this event for the celebration of Figure Skating and all the passion attached to this special project, the ISU and its partner Art on Ice are more than ever committed in presenting an exceptional 2023 edition bringing together exclusive artistic, musical and skating performances."

The ISU Council has asked its members to find new ways of how to sanction Russia and Belarus further for the invasion of Ukraine.

It has set a deadline of April 16 for National Federations to send recommendations and the ISU Council is anticipated to review these comments at an online meeting on April 24.

Yesterday, the United States President Joe Biden accused Russian military forces of committing "genocide" in Ukraine.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights record that 1,793 civilians have been killed and 2,439 injured as of April 10.

It believes the true figures may be higher.