The World Junior Figure Skating Championships are due to begin in Tallinn tomorrow, following a rocky build-up which included a venue change and leading contenders from Russia being banned.

Sofia had been due to stage the International Skating Union (ISU) event, but cancelled, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estonia's capital stepped in as a replacement, preventing a situation where the World Junior Figure Skating Championships was cancelled two years running.

Harbin in China had been due to stage the 2021 edition but it did not take place.

The Tondiraba Ice Hall is the venue for the 2022 edition.

Athletes from more than 35 countries are on the entry list, but none from Russia - figure skating's dominant force - or Belarus.

Both have been banned from ISU events because of the invasion of Ukraine.

When Tallinn hosted the 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championships, Russians won three of the four gold medals.

Kamila Valieva is among past gold medallists at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships ©Getty Images

This included Kamila Valieva - now the senior European champion, world record-holder for total points and provisional Olympic team gold medallist at the centre of a major doping controversy at Beijing 2022 - claiming the women's singles crown.

Nine of the event's last 10 women's singles winners have been Russian.

Each of the last three pairs champions and two of the last three men's winners were Russian.

Tomorrow is an official practice day in Tallinn, with a series of meetings also scheduled.

Men's and pair's short programme are due to launch competitive action on Thursday (April 14).

Singles competition is open to skaters who are between 13 and 18 years of age.

For pairs and ice dance, the upper age limit for men is 20.