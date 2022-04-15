The official posters of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 are on display around the city ©Hangzhou 2022

The official advertising posters of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 are now being displayed in landmark locations around the city, as the build-up to this year's event continues.

The posters have themes centred around "history and humanities", "intelligent technology", "sports and competition", and "happy city", and are being displayed in areas including the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Organising Committee building, Hangzhou Civic Centre, Hangzhoudong Railway Station, Hubin pedestrian street and Wushan Square metro station.

A total of 1,789 posters were considered after 94 days in which designs were sent in. 

According to Bi Xuefeng, the review for the official posters of the Asian Games was divided into three main parts - good theme generality, unique creativity and special artistic expression.

Xuefeng is the head of Hangzhou Asian Games Art Design Research Centre and Dean of the School of Design. 

In the Hubin pedestrian street, the posters are presented on the lamppost screen, while in Wushan Square metro station, the posters are accommodated vertically, so that people can see them when coming from different directions.

Each poster located on the first floor of HAGOC Building, is arranged either in a layout, digital screen or projection to intensify the viewer experience. 

The entire exhibition lasts one month.

Both the release and promotion of the official posters demonstrate that major sporting events are not only about competitiveness, but also cultural exchange. 

A total of 482 medal events across 40 sports and 61 disciplines are set to feature at the Asian Games, including debuts for breaking and esports.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 in the Zhejiang city, which is set to be the third time that China has hosted the event after Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.