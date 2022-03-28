A total of 61 meteorological systems have been installed for the Asian Games, including 19 in the co-host cities of Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing and Jinhua ©Hangzhou 2022

Meteorological observation stations are set to be used to monitor weather conditions for this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou.

It has been reported that 61 automatic meteorological systems have been installed for the Games, scheduled to run from September 10 to 25 in the Chinese city.

Of those, 19 have reportedly been launched in the cities of Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing and Jinhua that are set to host events during the Games.

Temperature, humidity, rainfall, air pressure, wind speed and visibility are expected to be measured by the automatic meteorological stations that are located near venues.

They are also due to monitor the temperature of sand and water for events including beach volleyball and aquatic sports.

A portable meteorological station has been set up next to the new velodrome for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022
A portable meteorological station has been set up next to the new velodrome for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022

Intelligent devices, called portable meteorological stations, have also been put into use with one situated next to the new velodrome in Chun’an.

Yang Huanqiang, an official with the Hangzhou Meteorological Bureau, said the portable devices would help to differentiate between indoor and outdoor meteorological data.

According to Yang, weather forecasts will facilitate the arrangement of schedules and guarantee the safety of participants.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be China's third staging of the Asian Games, following Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.