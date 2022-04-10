Approximately 8,000 gathered in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre to swear an oath towards to hosting of the Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022

Hangzhou 2022 staff have sworn an oath to express their commitment to delivering a successful Asian Games during a rally at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

Workers of the competition venues and sub sites swore an oath together in the Zhejiang city to "express the determination and confidence in achieving final success in the preparation of Asian Games Hangzhou 2022".

"Let's make a commitment together: I will bear in mind my mission, live up to the trust, fulfil my duties, and contribute my wisdom and strength to a simple, safe and wonderful sports and cultural event," said Liu Xin, Mayor of Hangzhou, at the event which was attended by approximately 8,000 people.

The official advertising posters of the Games were also released with themes centring around "history and humanities", "intelligent technology", "sports and competition", and "happy city".

Hangzhou 2022 workers pledged to deliver a successful ediiton of the Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022
Hangzhou 2022 workers pledged to deliver a successful ediiton of the Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022

For the Games, there are 14 metro lines ready to facilitate the influx of people with two new lines opened last week.

The same day also saw the "Light up Hangzhou to welcome Asian Games" event take place where five athletes, citizens and staff switched on lights along both banks of the Qiantang River.

Portions of selected venues were also simultaneously lit up.

All 56 venues for Hangzhou 2022 have been completed and have been declared fit for purpose.

Hangzhou 2022 is scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 in the Zhejiang city which is set to be the third time that China has hosted the event after Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.